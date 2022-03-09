InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIPZF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.