Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.24. 138,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,323. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.04 and a one year high of C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

