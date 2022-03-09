inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in inTEST by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

