Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $57.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. 989,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,782. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $238,005.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,631. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

