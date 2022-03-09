Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on IPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

