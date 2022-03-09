Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.02. 8,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

