Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $956.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,627,791.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

