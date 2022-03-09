Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 70,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 290,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Invacare by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

