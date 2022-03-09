Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.61

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.35, with a volume of 10999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

