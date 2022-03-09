Invesco Ltd. Acquires 5,754 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of BGC Partners worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BGC Partners by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGCP opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

