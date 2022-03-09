Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,996 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBU. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

