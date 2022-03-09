Invesco Ltd. Buys 9,403 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

