Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Bristow Group worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

