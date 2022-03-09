Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Centerra Gold worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.69%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

