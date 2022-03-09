Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

