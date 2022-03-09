Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

