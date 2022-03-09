Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,916,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period.

Shares of CZA stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $80.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.84.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

