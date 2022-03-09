Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

