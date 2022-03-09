Investors Buy High Volume of Adecoagro Call Options (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,119 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,915% compared to the average daily volume of 254 call options.

AGRO stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

