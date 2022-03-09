ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Shares Up 0%

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.40 and last traded at 0.40. 220,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 154,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

