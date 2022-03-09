iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.87

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 47945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

