iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

