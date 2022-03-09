iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $10.97 on Wednesday, reaching $429.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

