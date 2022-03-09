ITV (LON:ITV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded ITV to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV stock opened at GBX 83.93 ($1.10) on Wednesday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39.

In other news, insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,135.22). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($129,786.56). Insiders purchased a total of 163,070 shares of company stock worth $13,989,531 over the last 90 days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

