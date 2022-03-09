ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITVPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. ITV has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

