Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 82,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.09. 38,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,863. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.