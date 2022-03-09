Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after buying an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 988 shares of company stock worth $89,366. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

