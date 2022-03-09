Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of J opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

