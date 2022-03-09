Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.97% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

