Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.94% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

