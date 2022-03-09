Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing bought 2,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Sagartz bought 2,506 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.05. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

