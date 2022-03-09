Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of 908 Devices worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.