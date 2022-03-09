Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

