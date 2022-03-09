Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,810,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

