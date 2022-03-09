Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 13,285 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 115.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.8% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 96.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCY opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Mercury General Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

