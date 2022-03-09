Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.77

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 294363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.