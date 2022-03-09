JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JD stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
