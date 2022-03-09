Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGY)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.