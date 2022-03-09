Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NCMGY opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.