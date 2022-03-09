Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.32 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

