Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.
C stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.
In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.