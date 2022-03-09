Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

C stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

