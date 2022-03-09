Jefferies Financial Group Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$53.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.14.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$39.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

