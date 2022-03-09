Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Royal Vopak’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Royal Vopak in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Royal Vopak has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

