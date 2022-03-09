JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $15.67 on Wednesday, hitting $292.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

