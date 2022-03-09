John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

