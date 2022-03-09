John Valliant Sells 8,400 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of FUSN opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $316.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -1.74.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

