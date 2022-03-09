Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,520. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $798.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

