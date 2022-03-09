Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,520. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $798.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.
About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.