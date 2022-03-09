JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $210.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $210.00 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. Apple has a 1 year low of $118.79 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average is $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $712,330,000 after buying an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

