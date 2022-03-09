JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JEMI opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.74. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

