JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JEMI opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.74. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.03).
