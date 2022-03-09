Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) were up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 164,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,588,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($113.10) to GBX 6,527 ($85.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,738.57.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 102,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.