Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

KPTI stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 2,779,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,210. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

